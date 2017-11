The legendary band will go on stage at Valle Hovin on Thursday 19 July. Tickets go on sale on Thursday 16 November.

The concert at Valle Hovin will be the first in Oslo for the band’s The Not in This Lifetime … Tour, which started in April 2016 and is already one of the highest-grossing tours in history. READ MORE about Guns N’ Roses to Oslo in 2018

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today