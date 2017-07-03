a-ha has lost 26 years old record

A-ha has lost the record they set when they performed in front of 198,000 people at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro in 1991.

Nobody has sold more tickets to a concert than the Norwegian pop group a-ha did in Brazil 26 years ago. The record gave them a place in Guinness’ book of records, but now they seem to have lost it.

On Saturday, 65-year-old Vasco Rossi allegedly sold 220,000 tickets to an outdoor concert at a park in Modena, Italy.

Rossi is a legend in his homeland and has released 29 records. He has sold 30 million copies. Outside Italy he is largely unknown.

Saturday’s concert was a marking of a 40-year long career, and it opened with Rossi being flown in by helicopter.

Not yet verified by Guiness

– Welcome to this historic party here in the park of Modena. Welcome to a world record, was his opening greeting.

Rossi played 40 songs during the 3.5 hours long concert, which was transferred directly by the Italian TV channel RAI and ended up as the headline in a number of Italian newspapers on Sunday.

Guinness Book of Records has not yet verified Rossi’s claim that 220,000 tickets were sold. Therefore a-ha still holds the official world record.

Facts about a-ha, wikipedia

a-ha is a Norwegian pop group formed in 1982 by members Magne Furuholmen (keyboard, guitar, song), Paul Waaktaar-Savoy (guitar, song) and Morten Harket (song).

They have received the Spellemann Prize nine times, including the Spellemann of the Year in 1985 and the jury’s honorary prize three times. The band has sold over 40 million albums and more than 70 million singles before 2012. In 2011, a-ha was elected into the Rockheim Hall of Fame. On November 6, 2012, the members were awarded the St. Olavs Order in Old Logen in Oslo city center.

