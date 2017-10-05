Halloween at TusenFryd Amusement Park

The zombies and monsters are loose at Norway’s largest amusement park! TusenFryd is getting all dressed up for Halloween and has some creepy new attractions to mark the occasion.​​​​​

The park is open daily 30 September–8 October and on the Saturdays 14, 21 and 28 October, and all the other rides are open along with the special Halloween attractions:

The Zombie Laboratory

“Something went wrong in the laboratory. A deadly virus that turned everyone nearby into zombies infected many of the scientists who worked there. The rest locked the doors and fled. Now the laboratory has been quiet for a long time. Do you dare to enter..?”

READ MORE about Halloween at TusenFryd

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today