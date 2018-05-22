Harry and Meghan say thank you for their wedding

Britain’s newlyweds, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan thanked everyone who participated in the celebration of their wedding.

At the same time, Kensington Palace published three official wedding photographs from Saturday’s celebration.

“The duke and duchess of Sussex feel so lucky to be able to share the day with all those gathered in Windsor, and also those who saw the wedding on television across the UK,” said the statement from the couple’s residence on Monday.

About 100,000 people went to Windsor, west of London,hoping to get a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry and his American bride Meghan Markle. In addition,many people saw the wedding ceremony on television,including 29 million viewers in the USA alone.

On the official pictures, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the couple posed together with the Queen, Prince Charles, and flowers.

As a new member of the British royal family, former American actress,Meghan Markle, has now got her own page on the castle’s official website.

The short biography emphasised her work for social justice and women’s struggle, in front of the actress career, where she is most famous for her role in the American drama series “Suits”.

‘’I’m proud to be a woman and a feminist,’’ Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, said in the mini-biography.

The review prompted the British press to ponder whether Harry’s wife wants to challenge the tradition of the royal family not engaging in politically sensitive themes.

After the fate of Harry’s mother, we wish her well with that.

