Himkok named 20th best bar in the world

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2017 places the Oslo cocktail bar in 20th place in the world and writes that “in a way, Himkok is doing for cocktails what the city’s three Michelin-starred restaurant Maaemo has done for cooking – showcasing a modern Norwegian flavour profile rooted in traditions and local produce”.

Oslo’s cocktail scene is buzzing at the moment, and with this type of recognition, Himkok is fortifying its position as “the flagbearer for Oslo’s cocktail bars”, as The World’s 50 Best Bars calls it. Not bad for a bar that opened just two years ago!

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today