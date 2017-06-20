Historic canal in Telemark will be protected

The 125 years old Bandak Canal will be protected by Cultural Heritage. It is the largest Canal which has been protected in Norway.

The facility has 15 locks and a lift with the height of 57 meters, from Norsjø to Dalen in Telemark.

“Peace means that the state believes the facility is so important that it must be secured authentically,” says Riksantikvar Jørn Holme to NRK.

The canal was opened in 1887 and was completed in 1892.

– In 1892 when the plant opened, many called it the eighth wonder of the world. It was So spectacular with engineering mind behind it, Holme says.

The celebration was done on Monday with an event at Vrangfoss sluser – the largest sluice facility in the canal.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today