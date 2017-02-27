Hurtigruta sang with Paul Simon

Simon & Garfunkel star, Paul Simon, had been travelling with Hurtigruta for eleven days.

The crew were offered to join in on one of his classics. The staff at MS ‘Trollfjord’ were given the opportunity to sing along to ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

during the American artist’s visit, which can be seen on a video posted on the ship’s Facebook page.

‘This was the best version I’ve heard’, said Simon afterwards, according to Nordlys.

The press secretary for Hurtigruten, Øystein Knoph, can’t say where Simon had been visiting, or if he is still in Norway.

Paul Simon last held a concert in Norway at Oslo Spektrum in October of 2016.

