The most important Nobel peace prize awarded in a long time

Nansen Peace Center believes that in a time of great uncertainty there is little doubt that there is a need for a price that shelters peace.

“In a year of great uncertainty, where the nuclear giants have returned to the international agenda and where world leaders do not take responsibility for peace and security, the Nobel Peace Prize is important,” says Alfredo Zamudio, president of Nansen Peace Center.

The Peace Center believes that, the Nuclear Threat Initative (NTI); for its work in nuclear dialogue, Nadia Murad; for her work against IS’s genocide on the Yazidiene, and the Community of St. Egidio; for work with religious dialogue, are the three most actual candidates for this year’s peace prize .

The winner of this year’s Peace Prize will be published at the Nobel Institute in Oslo this coming Friday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today