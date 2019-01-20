Ingrid Alexandra to be confirmed in August

Princess Ingrid Alexandra to be confirmed in the palace chapel in August

Princess Ingrid Alexandra will be confirmed this year. It will happen in the palace chapel on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

The princess will receive her confirmation instruction in Asker congregation under the leadership of pastor, Tor Øystein Vaaland, and acting parish pastor, Karoline Astrup, said the castle in a press release.

The confirmation service in the palace chapel will be performed by Oslo’s bishop, Kari Veiteberg, and the president of the ‘Bispemøtet’, Bishop Helga Haugland Byfuglien.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was taken for baptism by King Harald in the same chapel on Saturday, April 17, 2004.

The Princess’s sponsors are, in addition to grandfather King Harald, the king of Spain, the Crown Prince of Denmark, the Crown Princess of Sweden, Princess Märtha Louise, and Crown Princess Mette Marit’s mother, Marit Tjessem.





