JOWST won the Norwegian ESC final

The band JOWST won the Norwegian Eurovision Song Contest final in Oslo Spektrum with the song “Grab the Moment” Saturday night, and will therefore represent Norway in Kiev in May.

In the final showdown for a trip to Ukraine’s capital Kiev in May it was a battle between JOWST, Ulrikke, Elin & The Woods and Ammunition.

In the end It was JOWST who drew the longest straw.

JOWST is short for Joakim With Steen. In addition to being an artist, Steen has worked as a sound engineer since 2011.Singer in the band is Aleksander Walmann.

Thanks for all who helped and gave me the faith, Steen said from the scene after the victory was ensured.

-Thanks To all Norwegians who have voted for us.

The Irish Eurovision legend Johnny Logan surprised by performing the immortal “Hold Me Now” with which won him the finals way back in 1987.

While the final vote count were revealed, Agnete Johnsen awoke memories of last year, with a new version of the electro pop song “Icebreaker” with which she represented Norway in Stockholm last year, but was knocked-out before the finals.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today