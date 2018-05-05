King Harald marked the national schools song day

King Harald participated Friday in the children’s concert at the Oslo Concert Hall. The concert was streamed to 400 schools and to 100,000 students.

Excited school children and the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra took part in the entertainment for national school singing day was arranged on Friday.

With King Harald in attendance, the children started with the well known norwegian song ‘Kom mai, du skjønne og milde’. Other songs included from traditional folk songs and some newer songs such as “Stylish”, “Kråkevisa”, “Butterfly in winterland”, “Far to go”, “We stand together” and “Strong and raw.”

