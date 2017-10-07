Kollensvevet is a zipline which takes you from the very top of the Holmenkollen jumping tower to the bottom as if you were jumping on skis.

From the top of this landmark you can now set off and enjoy the same view and sensation of speed as the ski jumpers do! The line itself is 361 meters / 1 185 feet and the difference in altitude is 107 meters / 351 feet. The view is the best in Oslo! READ MORE about Kollensvevet, the zipline for everyone

Source: kollensvevet.no / Norway Today