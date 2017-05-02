Kygo reaches new heights on the Billboard hit list

It Ain’t Me

With the super hit, ‘It Ain’t Me’, Kygo has become a member of the exclusive club of Norwegian artists who have reached the top ten of the Billboard chart in the United States.

According to VG newspaper, the song that Kygo made with Selena Gomez, rose from 13th to 10th on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’ this week.

Norwegian artists who have formerly achieved the same performance in the USA’s Billboard charts are a-ha, Ylvis and Nico & Vinz.

‘It Ain’t Me’ has over 300 million plays on Spotify.

