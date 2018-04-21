Kygo says he “can not believe” Avicii’s death is true

The Norwegian musician, Kygo, praised Avicii and described him as his greatest source of inspiration.

“Can not believe it’s true,” Kygo wrote on Instagram after it became known on Friday that Avicii was dead at just 28 years old.

Kygo wrote that it was Avicii who inspired him to start making electronic music.

‘’Thank you for all the joy you brought to the world with your music,’’ Kygo wrote and released a picture of the two artists together.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today