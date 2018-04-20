Listhaug to publish a book – expects to cause reactions

Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) has plans to publish a book, saying that it will contain both personal experiences and politics.

The former minister informs Dagbladet that she has entered into an agreement with Kagge Forlag, who plans to publish it this autumn. The book title has not yet been made clear.

“The book will be in collaboration with Lars Akerhaug, who I perceive as a good writer. He will probably do much of the writing based on my story. But I also intend to write myself,” says Listhaug.

In recent years, Akerhaug has published several non-fiction books, including “Norwegian jihad” and “A Norwegian terrorist”. He says to the newspaper that he is looking forward to working with Listhaug.

Neither of the two will reveal exactly what the book will be about.

“It’s going to be a book of my own words. The goal is to explain a little about what I have at heart; there are so many claims out there about how I am as a person. Perhaps there will be some answers in the book,” says Listhaug, who expects the book to cause some reactions.

“There is a fuss made about everything I do, I guess the book will be no exception.”

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today