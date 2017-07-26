Are you a young music interested person? Do you sing or play and instrument? Do you play in a band?

Little Steven’s Blues School will now participate in developing this initiative, and therefore the name is now changed to Little Steven’s Blues School. The camp for youth between 13 and 18 years of age will be the same as before.

Who should attend?

The Band Camp is perfect for Band and Corps musicians who have some basic knowledge on their instrument. It is possible for individual soloists and complete bands to apply to the seminar. READ MORE about LITTLE STEVEN’S BLUES SCHOOL

Source: bluesfest.no / Norway Today