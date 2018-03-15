Liv Ullmann at Bergamo Film Meeting

Liv Ullmann participate at the Bergamo Film Meeting

Liv Ullmann is guest of honor at the 36th Bergamo Film Meeting.The Norwegian actress, director and scriptwriter will attend the Festival from 15th to 18th March.

Schedule

Friday 16th March, at 19.00 Liv Ullmann will meet the public at the BFM Bookshop, Piazza della Libertà; at 22.30 she will introduce “Persona” by Swedish director Ingmar Bergman (Auditorium, Piazza della Libertà).

Saturday 17th March, at 17.00 Liv Ullmann will be present at the photo exhibition Liv & Ingmar at the Porta Sant’Agostino (via della Fara).

At 22.45 she will introduce “Trolösa” (Faithless) by Liv Ullmann in the Auditorium at Piazza della Libertà.

The 36th Bergamo Film Meeting dedicates to Liv Ullmann a complete retrospective and a monographic catalogue, curated by Angelo Signorelli, including essays by Ian Erik Holst, Anton Giulio Mancino, Roberto Manassero, Angelo Signorelli and Silvia Vincis.

To participate in the guided tour of the photo exhibition Liv & Ingmar you have to reserve your place writing using the e-mail address: events@bergamofilmmeeting.it.

The tour is organized by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Rome.

Norway Today can only apologize for the late publication of this information to those interested to attend, as we were notified of the event just now.

© Bergamo Film Meeting / #Norway Today