Many people used the library over Christmas

In Oslo, 542 known ‘meråpent’ library readers used libraries in the capital on Christmas Eve, according to the cultural department in the municipality.

Meråpent means that users come into the library between the hours of 07.00 and 23.00 every single day, even if there are no staff present.

There were five Deichmanske library branches open, according to Oslo Municipality.

On Christmas day, 428 people visited the library, and on Boxing Day, the number of users was 815.

The premises are all under video surveillance during opening hours to ensure safety, emphasised the cultural department.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today