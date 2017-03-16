The world’s biggest metal band is coming to Telenor Arena on 2 May next year, and will be joined by the Norwegian band Kvelertak.

The concert is part of Metallica’s world tour in support of their new album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

When Metallica released their new album in November 2016, eight years had passed since the band’s last studio release. Hardwired… to Self-Destruct went straight to the top of the charts in 57 countries worldwide, and the first single “Hardwired” (YouTube link) was nominated in the category Best Rock Song at the 2017 Grammy Awards. READ MORE about Metallica to Oslo in 2018

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today