Mette-Marit opens childrens art exhibition

Princess Mette-Marit stood for the official opening of the children’s art exhibition “If I have to flee” at Oslo City Hall on Tuesday.

The exhibition in the Town Hall Gallery consists of 19 county winners of drawing and writing competition for children associated with UNICEF Norway’s educational program “Children on the run.”

Across the country , 5.- 7th grade youngsters have participated in the competition, where they have drawn and told us what they would miss the most if they had to flee home.

Mette-Marit met the county winners plus the main winner, and handed out the diplomas. She was then shown around the exhibition.

In addition to the drawings displayed, there were several UNICEF photographs of displaced children.

– This is a very important issue and also something many children are concerned about.

This exhibition shows that many children have reflected on the theme, says Ellen Sandøe, head of children and young people in UNICEF Norway.

The exhibition lasts until 19 December, and is a joint project between UNICEF Norway, the International Children’s Arts gallery and Aftenposten Junior.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

