A Michelin star is born in Stavanger

The Stavanger sushi restaurant Sabi Omakase was awarded a Michelin star at the launch of this year’s guide in Stockholm on Wednesday. – A great honour, says Chef Roger Joya.

The press conference will took place in Vasateatern in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

After a presentation from the Michelin guide’s Chief Executive,

Michael Ellis, stars where sprinkled. The very first city that was zoomed in on the big screen’s map was Stavanger.

Chef Roger Asakil Joya, his wife Ana and sommelier Magdalena Skowronek were called up on stage to receive their first Michelin star, accompanied by ovations from a packed hall – where colleagues and journalists from all over Scandinavia eagerly followed the event.

Both Maaemo in Oslo and Geranium in Copenhagen, retain their three stars.

