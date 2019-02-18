Two Guide Michelin stars to Trondheim

Michelin stars awarded to Fagn and Credo in Trondheim

Fagn and Credo are the first restaurants in Trondheim to be honoured with their own star in the Guide Michelin for 2019.





The prestigious restaurant guide announces its awards for the Nordic countries in Aarhus, Denmark, on Monday.

Credo and Fagn are the first restaurants in Trondheim to obtain the coveted award.

Heidi Bjerkan at Credo is Norway’s first female chef to be awarded a star.

In addition to the stars, Michelin awarded a prize for sustainable restaurants, where the victory went to Credo as well.

Teamwork

“For me, this is teamwork. We are a family that has opened a restaurant. My wife has been very supportive,” Head Chef and founder of Fagn, Jonas Nåvik, states as he accepts the star.

The Norwegian restaurants Galt, Kontrast, Statholdergaarden (Oslo), Renaa and Sabi Omakase (Stavanger) retain their star from last year. Maemo in Oslo remains the only one with 3 stars.

Expanded selection

“This is the sixth edition of the Nordic Guide Michelin, and once again we have expanded the selection as our inspectors discover more exciting restaurants. At the same time, we continue to follow the development of the already established kitchens,” Director of the Guide Michelin, Gwendal Poullennec, informs.

The Guide Michelin is perhaps the most well-known restaurant guide in the world. The guide was first published in France in 1900. In 1926, it introduced a star to mark good food, both two and three stars were introduced in the early thirties.

Facts

3 stars – Worth a trip by itself

2 stars – Worth a detour

1 star – Outstanding in its category

Bib Gourmand – highlights restaurants that offer good quality cooking at an attractive price.





