Michelle Obama’s memoirs will be released in November

Michelle Obama’s memoir’s are to be released world-wide on the 13th of November. The original title is “Becoming”, but what the book will be called in Norwegian is still uncertain.

“In the book, I talk about my roots, and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her own voice, and developed the strength to use it to help others,” said the former First Lady,according to a press release from Cappelen Damm publisher, who will publish the book in Norwegian, and also as an ebook.

Michelle Obama promises readers honest reflections in the book, that will be released in 24 languages simultaneously. The 54 year old ex-First Lady was educated in law at Princeton and Harvard.

