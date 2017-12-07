Milestone reached in the construction of the new Munch Museum

By Christmas, the roof of the new Munch Museum in Oslo will be finished. In the following days, the casting of the characteristic notch at the top will be completed.

The new Munch Museum is being built in Bjørvika next to the Opera and is scheduled to open to the public in 2020.

According to the city council for nutrition and ownership, Geir Lippestad (Ap), the work going as planned.

“With structural walls in place and a closed and weather proofed roof are a milestone,” he said in a press release from Oslo Municipality.

The museum has 13 floors, will include a roof terrace, bar and mezzanine at the top. From the ninth floor and upwards, the building curves 20 degrees in a much-discussed bend.

In total, the museum will house the municipality’s collection of around 28,000 original works by Edvard Munch in addition to the Stenersen collection.

