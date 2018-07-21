Mission Impossible tickets for Preikestolen sold out fast.

Interest for tickets for the “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” screening at Preikestolen was great. So great that the 1500 ticket event was sold out in 20 minutes.

“We expected a lot of interest in the event, but this is far beyond our expectations,” says Bjarte Sveinsvoll Dagestad in Forsand Municipality to Stavanger Aftenblad.

The film’s Norwegian premiere is on the 3rd of August and it will be shown on a big screen at Preikestolen where scenes in the film were recorded.

The world’s newest and most advanced laser projector will be used for this showing, an international travel magazine will cover the event and additional transportation will be set up.

It is suggested that a headlamp will be a necessary prop, since the screening of the movie will be shown after dark. There will be an extra ferry trip between Tau and Stavanger.

The screening will more than likely take place regardless of weather, except for the case of strong winds.

