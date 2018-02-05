The Mission Impossible trailer is on the way

The film trailer for “Mission Impossible 6” comes Sunday, according to Tom Cruise, the lead owner. Several scenes are recorded at the Preikestolen.

The actor has published an action image of himself hanging outside the pulpit chair over Lysefjorden, both on Twitter and Instagram. Cruise writes that the first movie clips will be shown to the world on Sunday.

– The trailer for Mission Impossible comes out today. I’m looking forward to giving everyone the opportunity for seeing it, wrote Cruise.

The actor visited Ryfylke in Rogaland last November to record scenes at Preikestolen for the upcoming film. Among other things, a stunts scene was shot, where he climbed the last meters to the top of the mountain.

Cruise is known for doing his own stunts and was photographed during Norway’s visit as he hung by safety ropes down the cliff.

It is the American film company Paramount that is producing the film, while United international pictures (UIP) Norway is the Norwegian distributor.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today