More for cultural purposes

Local authorities in Norway spent on average 3.9 per cent of their net operating expenditure on cultural purposes in 2016. This represents an increase of NOK 100 per capita compared to the 2015 figures.

After several years with 3.7 to 3.8 per cent of the net operating expenditures for cultural purposes, the 2016 figures indicate a rise in cultural expenditures. A total of NOK 11.3 billion was spent on cultural purposes in the local authorities in 2016. Though the percentage was higher this year, it was over 4 per cent prior to 2011. The net operating expenditure per capita was NOK 2 148.

Decline in the county authorities

In the county authorities on the other hand, there is a slightly reduction in net operating expenditure for cultural purposes. Cultural purposes represent 1.5 per cent of total expenditure in 2016. In 2015, the share was 1.6 per cent. Just under NOK 1.5 billion of the total net operating expenditure in the county authorities was spent on cultural purposes.

Source: SSB / Norway Today