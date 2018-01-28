Mort Walker who created the comic “Billy” has died

Mort Walker has died at 94 years of age. Walker is the man behind the comic strip “Billy”, which was first published in Norwegian in 1955 and is still in print.

Walker’s son Greg says his father died peacfully in his sleep, Saturday at his home in Stamford, Connecticut.

Mort Walker had published his first comic strip at eleven years old and sold his first comic book when he was twelve.

But it was in 1950 when he released the comic series of the soldier, “Beetle Bailey” as it is called in its original language. “Billy” was featured in Norwegian for the first time in 1955 in the publication: Vi Menn, and was published in 1971.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today