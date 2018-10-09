Muslim network replaces IRN in the budget

Muslim Dialogue Network replaces IRN in the state budget

Muslim Dialogue Network (MDN) receives Norwegian state aid for the first time, while Islamic Council Norway IRN) are left out completely.

In the Norwegian state budget for 2019, it is proposed to set aside half a million on measures under the aegis of the Muslim Dialogue Network, writes the newspaper Vårt Land.

Muslim Dialogue Network was established last year by five organisations that severed the ties with Islamic Council Norway (IRN). Islamic Council Norway later lost all state aid.

The five organisations are the Islamic Federation (Rabita), the Islamic Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Albanian Islamic Cultural Centre, the Islamic Cultural Centre and the Centre Rahma.

In 2017, IRN initially received an operating grant of NOK 1.3 million, but 650,000 of this was held back and pledged to other dialogue measures as IRN did not meet the requirements for continued support.

In 2019, it is instead Muslim Dialogue Network that is poised to obtain Government support for the first time.

– We are thankful for the trust shown to us, and recognise that we have a major responsibility ahead of us, says Senaid Kobilica in MDN.

