Netflix will create a Norwegian horror series

“Blodtur” will be Netflix’s next Norwegian-language initiative. It is described as a “horror series”.

The US Power giant released the news of the upcoming series during the Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday.The recording starts in 2019.

“The series mixes horror and dark, Scandinavian humor in a way that is sure to delight viewers all over the world” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, who works with international original series at Netflix.

The company, Monster, is supposed to produce “Blodtur”.

The series was developed by Kjetil Indregard and Atle Knudsen. Indregard has previously directed and created the series, “Maniac”, while Knudsen has, among other things, directed several episodes of the series “Zombielars”.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today