New food trends, Ice Cream

A nostalgic novelty is on its way back to the Ice Cream Counter; – Oh, now you hit me straight to the heart!

Join in on a nostalgic trip of ice creams from the last fifty years. Do you find any ice cream you have been missing?

Hennig-Olsen goes back to its early days and launches “Slowly Mixed Ice cream”, an ice cream made with natural ingredients, and, as the name indicates, the mixing process is slow.

– We have been back to start, back to the thirties when the freezing process was slower and provided a different ice cream texture than today’s modern equipment allows for, says Paal Hennig-Olsen, third generation ice cream maker and CEO of the ice cream factory.

It was his grandfather, Sven Hennig-Olsen, who established ice cream production in Kristiansand back in 1924.

– Since the inspicious begining, we have focused on quality and the raw materials, and followed the current trends. Now we see the “Slow Living” trend growing, where younger people in particular wish to slow down their daily lives and seek the authentic and natural.

Slow mixing is also known from the production of Italian gelato.

The flavor compositions have very little of 1924 in them. The new ice cream cream comes in four flavors; Guava and Passion fruit, Salty Caramel with Pecan, Chocolate with hints of chili and Vanilla combined with cookie dough.

Nostalgia works very well

Food sosiologist, Annechen Bahr Bugge, is in the process of writing a book about Norwegian food history, and has spent the last couple of days on milk and dairy products, and slowly mixed ice cream fits perfectly with that.

She also believes that this type of product has good chances of success among consumers who are not as historically specialized in food as she is.

– We experience that using old cooking techniques, even in the food industry, is popular. People are quite critical of what we call industrially manufactured food, but we have seen more having success with food produced by using traditional methods – but in the factory, such as bread, says Bahr Bugge.

Something that can be degrading is if there are high fat and sugar content, as it used to be in the “good old days”, but those are not everyday products.

– I also think it’s good that the traditional is combined with something different and exciting, such as exotic flavours.

– I think this is typically a product that can be successful. Nostalgia works very well, Bahr Bugge concludes.

