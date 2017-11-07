New series will teach children about sexual abuse

With a new animation series, the creators hope that more children will report sexual abuse. The series addresses topics such as body, boundaries, and rights.

The series ‘My Body My Own’ consists of four cartoons, and is produced by Bivrost Film in collaboration with Redd Barna, and NRK Super. The films will be broadcast on NRK Super during their theme days on the subject of sexual assault on the 6th, 7th and 8th of November.

‘The aim of the series is to give children knowledge of their body, sexuality, and boundaries, so that they will understand if they are subjected to abuse,’ said Marianne Müller, director of Bivrost Film.

‘To get more vulnerable children to report abuse, it is imperative that they receive basic knowledge of thematic issues,’ said Trond Jacobsen, director of the production company.

Bivrost film and Redd Barna are happy that the films will be broadcast on NRK Super so that most children can see them.

The series is funded by Ekstrastiftelsen, Bufdir, Children’s Youth and Family Directorate, and Viken Filmsenter.

‘Talking to children about sexual abuse makes them more confident that wounding secrets should be shared, that it is important and correct to say so. This knowledge also gives children a better understanding of, and respect for, each other’s boundaries’, said Hildri Gulliksen, chief editor of NRK Super.

