New survey: One in two believes in Muslim culture crash

Muslim and Western ways of living are incompatible, almost every other Norwegian answers in a survey conducted by the Norwegian Citizens’ Panel.

Confronted with the claim “Western European and Muslim ways of living are incompatible”, the majority of those who gave their opinion, answered that they agree to some extent, according to Bergens Tidende.

Professor Elisabeth Ivarsflaten at the University of Bergen who is responsible for the Citizens Panel, is conducting research, among other things, on the Norwegians’ change in attitudes towards immigration and integration.

She says that the result must be interpreted together with other questions that concern the subject. “Overall, we can say that there is a will among the majority population to include Muslims to some extent, but not at all,” she said.

Ivarsflaten states that other results show that the majority believe Muslim traditions and ways of life should be respected, but not protected.

“There is a clear boundary between giving respect and actively supporting religion and tradition,” she says.

The Frp party voters are the most skeptical, and raise an eyebrow. Almost eight out of ten Frp voters agree with the survey. In the next two places, about half of voters from the Right, and the Center Parties agree.

