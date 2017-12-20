Some of Oslo’s clubs have special events on New Year’s Eve.
Are you going out for dinner in Oslo on New Year’s Eve?
- Restaurants that have informed us that they will be open for dinner in the evening of 31 December (PDF)
Some restaurants and clubs have special menus or events on New Year’s Eve. As very few places are open on that evening, we recommend making a reservation or getting tickets ahead if you plan to go out in Oslo that night. READ MORE about New Year’s Eve in Oslo
