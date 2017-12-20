New Year’s Eve in Oslo

TOPICS:
New Year's Eve in OsloPhoto: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 20. December 2017

Some of Oslo’s clubs have special events on New Year’s Eve.

 

Are you going out for dinner in Oslo on New Year’s Eve?

Some restaurants and clubs have special menus or events on New Year’s Eve. As very few places are open on that evening, we recommend making a reservation or getting tickets ahead if you plan to go out in Oslo that night. READ MORE about New Year’s Eve in Oslo

 

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

