There are 318 nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2017, of which 215 are individuals and 103 organizations.

318 is the second highest number of nominees ever. The record, from 2016, is 376. READ MORE about Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017

Source: nobelpeaceprize.org / Norway Today