Norsk Høstfest – MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA – September 27 – 30, 2017

Celebrating 40 Years of Pure Scandimonium

MINOT ND — When Chester Reiten and early supporters determined that Minot needed an event to celebrate Scandinavian heritage, they couldn’t have dreamed of where Norsk Høstfest would be today.

According to his son, David Reiten, Chester’s interest began when he found letters in Norwegian to his family in the old country from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

He was instantly curious, so he enlisted a translator and sent a letter to their city in hopes of finding any living relatives. Chester was successful and he began correspondence with his relatives living in Norway.

From that point on, Chester wanted “everyone to take great pride in their ancestry and celebrate it,” said David, who’s taken after his father and now serves as the Norsk Høstfest president. READ MORE about Norsk Høstfest – September 27 – 30, 2017

Source: hostfest.com / Norway Today