The Norwegian actress, Lene Cecilia Sparrok, was awarded the Swedish film prize Guldbaggen for Best Female Lead in the film “Sameblod”.

“Sameblod” has previously won several awards in film festivals including those held in Seattle and Venice. At the Guldbaggegalla in Stockholm on Monday night, “Sameblod” won Best Manuscript, and Sparrok won the award for Best Female Lead Role.

“Sameblod” also won the newly created, Audience Award, and the Award for Best Editing. Needless to say, “Sameblod” became the evening’s big winner.

The Swedish film, “The Nile Hilton Incident,” was also voted Best Film. The film’s lead actor, Fares Fares, won the award for Best Male Lead Role. The Nile Hilton Incident also won in three other categories.

Best Director award went to Rubens Östlund for “The Square”. “The Square,” together with the film, “Borg,” have already been expected favorites. “The Square” has been honored at International Film Festivals and was Sweden’s Oscar submission. “Borg” won two of the ten nominations to its name.

Director Stig Björkman was honored with the Hedersguldbaggen.

Since its inception in 1964, the awards ceremony has distributed over 500 Guldbaggar (or gold bags.) Guldbaggen, is the Swedish name for the metallic glittering gold beetle weighing about 1.2 kilos and is made of copper with real gold on the surface.

