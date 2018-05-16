Norway’s Constitution Day: Children’s parade

The big children’s parade and an abundance of flags are the central elements of Oslo’s 17 May celebrations. The parade, which is greeted by the royal family from the balcony of the Royal Palace, includes some 60,000 children from around 100 schools as well as marching bands.

Parade route

The children’s parade starts at Festningsplassen and Youngstorget, enters the main street Karl Johans gate at Stortorvet by Oslo Cathedral, passes the Parliament and the Royal Palace and ends up at the City Hall square. Best view: along Karl Johans gate and in front of the Royal Palace.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today