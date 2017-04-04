The Norwegian Aviation Museum

Norsk Luftfartsmuseum is the Norwegian national museum of aviation.

The museum is located in Bodø in the North of Norway in a building shaped like a giant propeller, and covers military and civil aviation history.

The museum is spread over roughly 10,000 square metres of floor space.

The exhibitions at the museum are the result of a co-operation between Norsk Luftfartsmuseum, the Norwegian Air Force Museum and the AVINOR Museum.

The museum was opened in 1994.

Source: luftfartsmuseum.no / Norway Today