Norwegian Church Abroad are at World Championship for the Norwegians

Norwegian Church Abroad ( Sjømannskirken) has a long tradition of ecclesiastical presence at major international sports events. Two employees are now in place in the Finnish forests at the World Championships in skiing in Lahti.

European Travel Insurance, which has worked closely with Sjømannskirken since 2001, is also supporting Sjømannskirken financial during this year WSC.

– Europeiske contribution enables Sjømannskirken WC project can be realized. Our common slogan: “Together for your safety” applies also in Lahti, says project manager Jan Stellef Rønningen in Sjømannskirken.

The World Championships in Lahti ends Sunday March 5.

Source: Sjømannskirken / Norway Today