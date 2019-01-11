Norwegian film to compete in the main film competition at Berlin

The Norwegian film “Out to steal horses” (Ut og stæler hester) will compete for the Golden Bear Award, which is the main film category competition during the Berlin film festival.

The film is directed by Hans Petter Moland and comes to cinemas March 8 this year. It is based on the internationally best-selling book by the same name by Per Petterson.

“Participating in the Golden Bear competition in Berlin is among the highest awards a movie can get,” says department director Stine Helgeland at the Norwegian Film Institute in a press release.

So, she is very happy. The same is naturally the director.

“For a film from a small nation like Norway – in Norwegian – participation in the Golden Bear competition in Berlin provides an enormous opportunity internationally. I look forward to sharing the film with the public in Berlin and in Norway,” says Moland.

Only eight Norwegian feature films have previously competed for the Golden Bear at the International Film Festival in Berlin since 1951.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today