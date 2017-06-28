The Norwegian Genealogical Society (NSF) is Norway’s oldest national association for genealogists. The Association was established in 1926 and currently has more than 1700 members in Norway and abroad.

The Association normally publishes two issues of the scientific journal “Norsk Slektshistorisk Tidsskrift” (NST) and two issues of the Association’s members’ journal “Genealogen”. Read more about The Norwegian Genealogical Society.

Source: genealogi.no / Norway Today