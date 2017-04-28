Norwegian short film reaches the top at New York Film Festival

The Norwegian short film, ‘Odd er et egg’, has been named the best animated film during the Tribeca New York Film Festival.

The film was directed and produced by Kristin Ulseth, and actor Whoopi Goldberg chose it for the animation section of the Tribeca film festival.

It went to the top, and won the award, ‘Best Animated Short’.

Ulseth received the prize in New York on Thursday night, meeting both Goldberg and the Tribeca festival co-founder, Taxi Driver and Raging Bull star, Robert De Niro.

Director Stine Helgeland, of the Norwegian Film Institute, welcomed the award for the film about Odd, who is so scared of breaking his head that his entire life has come to a standstill.

‘Norway has a strong animation environment that has previously contributed to creating Oscar winners, and Oscar nominated animation films.

The prize for ‘Odd er et egg’ at Tribeca, and the strong Norwegian participation in the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, is another confirmation that Norwegian animators are world-class and that the stories they tell have international appeal’, she said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today