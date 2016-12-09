NRK: TV series “Skam” sold to USA

The youth TV series “Skam” (Shame) has been sold to USA, and an American version is scheduled to be produced as soon as 2017, NRK reports. In addition, NRK confirms that the fourth season will be out this spring.

The contract was signed this week after a long negotiation process, according to NRK, who is responsible for the popular series.

It is Producer Simon Fuller’s production company, XIX Entertainment, that has purchased the rights to produce “Shame” to the US TV market.

Fuller is also known by his international successes like “Idol”, “So You Think You Can Dance” and was also responsible for the pop group “Spice Girls”.

Meanwhile, NRK also says that season four will be available this spring.

– We have started to plan the fourth season now, says editorial director Håkon Moslet from NRK P3. Otherwise, he doesn’t say much about the next season.

