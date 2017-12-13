Old-fashioned Christmas at Bærums Verk

Get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy the beautiful surroundings and small shops in old houses from the 17th century at Bærums Verk.
Old-fashioned Christmas market
26 November–18 December:
Saturdays 10 am–6 pm
Sundays 12 noon–6 pm
Farmers’ market
25 November–17 December: Sundays noon–6 pm
Bærums Verk also has Christmas workshops, children’s activities and more concerts in the weeks leading up to Christmas. The full progtramme (in Norwegian) is available at baerumsverk.no/jul.
Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today
