Old-fashioned Christmas at Bærums Verk

TOPICS:
Bærums VerkOld-fashioned Christmas at Bærums Verk

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 13. December 2017

Get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy the beautiful surroundings and small shops in old houses from the 17th century at Bærums Verk.

 

Old-fashioned Christmas market
26 November18 December:
Saturdays 10 am6 pm
Sundays 12 noon6 pm

Farmers’ market
25 November17 December: Sundays noon6 pm

Bærums Verk also has Christmas workshops, children’s activities and more concerts in the weeks leading up to Christmas. The full progtramme (in Norwegian) is available at baerumsverk.no/jul.

 

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Old-fashioned Christmas at Bærums Verk"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*