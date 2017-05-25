One minute of noise for Manchester

On Friday, ‘One minute of noise’ is being encouraged to commemorate an alleged terrorist attack in Manchester at concerts across Europe. Norske Konsertarrangører are encouraging industry branches to participate in the ‘One minute of noise’ events.

‘Our thoughts go to those affected, and our colleagues in the British concert organising industry. We urge our members who have a concert on Friday, May the

26th, to join in commemorating the victims of this tragedy,’ said a statement from an industry organization.

During concerts on Friday, venues, artists, and audiences are encouraged to join together to create one minute of noise. The noise making may take place before, during, or after the concert itself.

Participants were also asked to record videos of the noise being made and share them on Facebook before Sunday night, along with the name of the venue, city, and band or bands that were playing.

Threat level unchanged

Norwegian Concert Organizers were in contact with the Security Police Service just after the attack, and said that they’d been informed that the threat picture hadn’t changed after the mass carnage in Manchester.

The organization recommended that organisers in Norway have close dialogue with their local police authorities regarding the safety of their events.

Together with 16 other interested organizations in Europe, Norske Konsertarrangører are members of the International Live DMA network, which represents over 2,500 venues and festivals distributed in 13 European countries.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today