The Oscars is the most esteemed award ceremony in the cinema world, and the nominations for the ceremony’s 90th iteration were made public last week.

One of the films nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category is The Insult, written and directed by Libanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri. And this April, Doueiri will be coming to Oslo as the main guest during the Arab Film Days festival. During 19-22 April, the festival will be showing films from the Arab world in movie theatres all over Central Oslo for the eight year in a row.

Arab Film Days’ goal is to “Contribute to diversity in the cinema by presenting the best and most interesting of Arab features and documentaries”, according to the festival’s website. Ziad Doueiri will be presenting The Insult, among other films. The Insult is a thriller-drama about the conflict between the Lebanese and the Palestine residents of Lebanon. READ MORE about Oscar nominated director coming to Oslo in April

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today