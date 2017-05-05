The Royal Couple will be gifted summer performances at Oscarshall

In the occasion of their 80th anniversaries this year a number of people involved in the arts and culture have joined forces to give them a series of performances under the title ‘Sommer’ (Summer) at Oscarshall in Oslo.

From May to September, there will be almost 40 theatre, music and dance performances in the Oscarshall at Bygdøy, announced the Royal Court.

On the new ‘Kavalerscenen’ (‘Cavalry Stage’) will be included the theatre performance of ‘Karius og Baktus’, a modern dance performance of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, a poetry evening from Lise Fjeldstad and Anne Marit Jacobsen, water theatre with Gertrud Jynge and Espen Leite – and ‘Haugtussa’ with Ane Dahl Torp in the lead role.

In the park, there will also be musical contributions from the Bergen and Oslo Philharmonic Orchestras, as well as a weekend of Sami cultural expressions in the autumn.

The performances are a joint gift from the Norwegian Opera & Ballet, Det Norske Teatret, Riksteatret, Den Nationale Scene, Nationalteatret, Det Samiske Nasjonalteatret Beaivváš, Oslo Filharmoniske Orkester og Bergen Filharmoniske Orkester

The performances will be open to the public, and the press will be invited to a preview on Thursday May 11th.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today