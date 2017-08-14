OSLO -Death Diving World Championships on Saturday 19 August

Join in watching the “death divers” who throw themselves from the diving board in a quest to become world champion!

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.no.

The “Death Diving” World Championships is an amateur contest in “dødsing” – a style of diving invented in Frognerbadet in the 1960s. Contestants jump off the 10-metre diving board, try to hold a horizontal x-formation for as long as possible, and then curl up just before hitting the water.

The World Championships were organised for the first time in 2008 with just eight jumpers and 30 spectators, but has enjoyed a big increase in popularity since then. Last year the crowd was 3,000 people!

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today