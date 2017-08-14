OSLO -Death Diving World Championships on Saturday 19 August

TOPICS:
Death Diving World ChampionshipsOslo.Death Diving World Championships.Photo: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 14. August 2017

Join in watching the “death divers” who throw themselves from the diving board in a quest to become world champion! 

 

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.no.

 

The “Death Diving” World Championships is an amateur contest in “dødsing” – a style of diving invented in Frognerbadet in the 1960s. Contestants jump off the 10-metre diving board, try to hold a horizontal x-formation for as long as possible, and then curl up just before hitting the water.

The World Championships were organised for the first time in 2008 with just eight jumpers and 30 spectators, but has enjoyed a big increase in popularity since then. Last year the crowd was 3,000 people!

READ MORE about Death Diving World Championships on Saturday 19 August

 

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "OSLO -Death Diving World Championships on Saturday 19 August"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*