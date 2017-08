Market where you can buy fresh products directly from the farmers themselves.

Buy local foods from the people who grew and made them!

Farmers’ Market Oslo is held on alternating Saturdays at Valkyrie plass (Vibes gate/ Bogstadveien), Birkelunden, Aker Brygge and Youngstorget. Read more about Oslo – Farmers’ Market Birkelunden

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today